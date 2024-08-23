BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

BW LPG Trading Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BWLP traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $16.66. 466,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,064. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $10.32 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $876.49 million during the quarter.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited is an owner and operator of LPG vessels. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. BW LPG Limited is based in Singapore.

