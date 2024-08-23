C Shelton James Sells 2,000 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) Director C Shelton James sold 2,000 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSPI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. 11,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,335. CSP Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.03.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. CSP’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
