Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Hits New 12-Month High at $104.68

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.68 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 51926 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

In other news, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $548,865.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,688 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,579.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erica Mclaughlin sold 23,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $2,322,512.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,839.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,471,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 812,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,854,000 after purchasing an additional 205,582 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cabot by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Cabot by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 521,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,081,000 after purchasing an additional 97,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth $6,919,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

