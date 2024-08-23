Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Down to $27.23

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.23, but opened at $26.65. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 4,325 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cadeler A/S from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Cadeler A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.32.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 1.2% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,015,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter worth $15,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 792,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 410,148 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $9,241,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $4,318,000. 53.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadeler A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadeler A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.