Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,141,059,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $439,988,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,470,000 after buying an additional 468,195 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after buying an additional 459,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 111.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,583,000 after buying an additional 451,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.24, for a total transaction of $173,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,194 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,852,083.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,397 shares of company stock worth $17,805,844. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.90. 1,152,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.05 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CDNS. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

