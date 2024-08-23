Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Canaan stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Canaan has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $270.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 739,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Canaan by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 36,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

