Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EL. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.39.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE EL opened at $91.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.24 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $165.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $997,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,477.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 566,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,804,000 after purchasing an additional 550,355 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

