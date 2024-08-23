Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Francisca Helena Quinn Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report) Director Francisca Helena Quinn purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,800.00.

Canada Nickel Price Performance

Shares of CVE:CNC opened at C$1.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of C$183.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 2.31. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.89 and a 52 week high of C$2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.32.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Featured Stories

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It also develops zero-carbon production of nickel, cobalt, and iron. Its flagship project is the Crawford Nickel project located in northern Ontario, Canada. It serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless steel markets.

