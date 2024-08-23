Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPRY. SVB Leerink upped their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Shares of SPRY opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.87. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares in the company, valued at $14,348,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 4,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $37,242.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,594,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,348,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 95,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $877,137.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,546,494 shares in the company, valued at $14,150,420.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 472,500 shares of company stock worth $5,609,379. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 60,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

