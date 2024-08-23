Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $182.00 target price (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Zscaler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $197.78 on Monday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.27. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,683,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,599,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,051,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,843,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,426,000 after acquiring an additional 206,908 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

