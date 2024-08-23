Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JOBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.99 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 11,766 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $60,830.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 616,579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 55,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Joby Aviation by 52.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

