Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.17.

NYSE NVO opened at $136.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.33 and a 200-day moving average of $131.34.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5126 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

