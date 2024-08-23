Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Boeing by 563.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 861.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,804,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $467,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,151 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $272,312,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,400,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $159.70 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

