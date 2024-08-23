Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IGM. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of IGM traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. 208,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,498. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.08.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

