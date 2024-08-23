Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. They currently have $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $166.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $153.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $159.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 690,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,710,225.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $14,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 690,814 shares in the company, valued at $102,710,225.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,496,236 shares of company stock valued at $314,460,885. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

