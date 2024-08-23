Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $321.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $338.00 to $321.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $399.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $336.31.

NYSE CAT opened at $342.36 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $335.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.31. Caterpillar has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $167.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 21.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

