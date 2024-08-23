CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNP. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

CNP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,547,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,202,595. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

