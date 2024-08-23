CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Scotiabank

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CenterPoint Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.64.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

