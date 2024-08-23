Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 705,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the previous session’s volume of 312,822 shares.The stock last traded at $12.79 and had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

