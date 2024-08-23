Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Saurabh Saha Sells 4,169 Shares

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) CEO Saurabh Saha sold 4,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $51,362.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,197,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Saurabh Saha sold 506 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $6,188.38.

NASDAQ CNTA opened at $12.20 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a current ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTA. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after buying an additional 283,469 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 43,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 333.2% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,060,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 1,584,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

