Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

SONN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,653. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 272,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 8.74% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.