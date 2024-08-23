Chardan Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %
SONN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 11,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,653. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,187.19% and a negative return on equity of 382.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Sonnet BioTherapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
