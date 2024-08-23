ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Price Up 8.2%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 7,201,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,948,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

The stock has a market cap of $812.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.79.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. The company had revenue of $107.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 50.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

