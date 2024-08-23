Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the second quarter worth $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,405,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,215,377. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price target on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

