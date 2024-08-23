Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,516,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,318,000 after buying an additional 213,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.13. 265,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,558. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $78.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.30.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

