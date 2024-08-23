Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Watsco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 100.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 58 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $485.63. 185,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.58 and a fifty-two week high of $520.41. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.57 and its 200 day moving average is $449.45.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $460.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WSO

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.