Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 312.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,789 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.