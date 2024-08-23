Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Invests $310,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of SI-BONE at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after buying an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 211,209 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $2,628,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $42,752.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CEO Laura Francis sold 9,967 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $137,943.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,054.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $329,060 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.55. 720,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,558. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $689.97 million, a P/E ratio of -14.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 9.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 27.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.