Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.50. 1,279,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,439. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

