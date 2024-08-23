Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.79. The stock had a trading volume of 727,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,280. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14. The stock has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $371.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

