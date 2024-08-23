Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 1,199 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 264,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after buying an additional 229,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.17. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $116.98.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

