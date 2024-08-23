Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 255 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,969. The stock has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $117.45.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.