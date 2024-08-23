Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after acquiring an additional 77,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,080,000 after acquiring an additional 481,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 807,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,497,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 494,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,016. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $192.00.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

