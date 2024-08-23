Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $374.65

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.65 ($4.87) and traded as high as GBX 405 ($5.26). Chemring Group shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.20), with a volume of 415,851 shares.

CHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 345 ($4.48) to GBX 338 ($4.39) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Chemring Group from GBX 415 ($5.39) to GBX 460 ($5.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.85) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 391.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.16. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,654.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,363.64%.

Chemring Group PLC provides countermeasures, sensors, information, and energetic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company offers sensors and information products, such as point chemical detector, sensor, JSLSCAD, and I-SCAD; miniature radar altimeter, R Visor, 3D radars, husky mounted detection system, groundshark, MDS-10, and groundhunters; resolve, locate, LOCATE-T, and viper products; and advisory, research, and design and engineering services.

