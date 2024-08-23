Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMRX. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Chimerix Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.20. Chimerix has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.97.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 25,337.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chimerix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Chimerix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chimerix by 24.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 116,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chimerix during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in Chimerix by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 211,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 112,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

