Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Director Purchases $74,755.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,485.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.00. The company had a trading volume of 529,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,103. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.05. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $145.53 and a one year high of $190.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.00 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $902.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 23.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRD. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 165.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. KGH Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 872.0% during the second quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 485,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,492,000 after purchasing an additional 435,998 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 85.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $226.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $234.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.78.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

Featured Stories

