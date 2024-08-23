CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) Director Sells C$16,417.40 in Stock

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Hoi Sha Elsa Li sold 989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total transaction of C$16,417.40.

CI Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

CIX traded up C$0.36 on Friday, reaching C$17.00. 305,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,954. The company has a market cap of C$2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.58. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of C$12.51 and a one year high of C$17.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.38.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

