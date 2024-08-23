ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Issues Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.65% and a negative net margin of 186.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at ClearSign Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 3,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $3,048,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,539,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681,269.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

Featured Stories

