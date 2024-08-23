Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Clough Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CBSE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.07 and last traded at $30.07. 319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

Clough Select Equity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $28.70.

Get Clough Select Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSE. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $732,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clough Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,279,000.

About Clough Select Equity ETF

The Changebridge Capital Sustainable Equity ETF (CBSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, concentrated portfolio of US-listed stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have positive environmental, social and governance attributes as viewed by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Select Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.