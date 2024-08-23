Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.83. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 29,230 shares traded.

Cohen & Company Inc. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 million, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 4.69%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -270.26%.

In other Cohen & Company Inc. news, CFO Joseph W. Jr. Pooler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,257.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Cohen & Company Inc. at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

