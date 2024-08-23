Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Commercial National Financial Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CEFC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.50. Commercial National Financial has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

