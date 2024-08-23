Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
Further Reading
