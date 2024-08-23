Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE CCU opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 55.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

