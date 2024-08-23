CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target Raised to $14.50

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Compass Point from $11.50 to $14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on CompoSecure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CompoSecure presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPO opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 50,000 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault sold 130,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,449,917.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 908,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,859 shares of company stock worth $2,499,618 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

