Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Stephanie Buscemi Sells 3,866 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $83,814.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CFLT. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.96.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 529,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 135,330 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Confluent by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

