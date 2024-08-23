Conflux (CFX) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $689.17 million and $37.54 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,996.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.38 or 0.00563133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00103386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.00270020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032008 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00073397 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,035,253,502 coins and its circulating supply is 4,335,239,370 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,034,919,858.26 with 4,334,919,844.43 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15281671 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 173 active market(s) with $23,036,927.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

