Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lessened its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE ED traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.83. 335,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,444. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $92.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

