Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.88

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.88, but opened at $10.17. Core Scientific shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 295,510 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CORZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $297,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $21,973,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,047,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

