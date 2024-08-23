Cormark Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$87.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.36 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$74.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$86.90.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.1 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3985432 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
See Also
