Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,502,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $515,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 82,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,768,513 shares of company stock worth $2,807,216,504 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. 43,903,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,207,254. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $311.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

