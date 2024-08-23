Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 787 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.02, for a total transaction of $798,820.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,162,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,731 shares of company stock worth $18,230,142 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,232.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,166.00 to $1,242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,108.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

REGN stock traded up $11.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,199.12. 296,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,357. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,084.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,001.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $769.19 and a 12 month high of $1,203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $132.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

