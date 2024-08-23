Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Eaton by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 71,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 14,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETN. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.00.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $300.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,228. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.07 and a 200-day moving average of $309.31. The company has a market cap of $119.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $191.82 and a 52 week high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

